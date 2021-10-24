T20 World Cup: I won't be bowling for now, says Hardik Pandya

Dubai, Oct 24 (IANS) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya confirmed ahead of the teams opening match in the ICC men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan that he wont be bowling for now. He added that he plans to start bowling closer to the knockout matches.

"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," said Pandya in a chat with the broadcasters before the start of Group 2 clash against Pakistan.