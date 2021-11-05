T20 World Cup: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Scotland

Dubai, Nov 5 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday.

Kohli won his first toss of the tournament on his birthday. He said that Varun Chakravarthy replaces Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven. "Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (smiles). The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people."