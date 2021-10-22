T20 World Cup: Ireland win toss, opt to bat against Namibia

Sharjah, Oct 22 (IANS) Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia in the 11th match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

"We quite like the idea of getting some runs on the board in a big game and hopefully putting pressure on them. Should be an okay pitch but we are not 100 percent sure how it will play. We watched a lot of IPL here, the night games had a bit of dew. We were up against a pretty good Sri Lankan team, that can happen. We have been in good form," said Balbirnie at the toss.

On the other hand, Namibia made one change in their team as Pikky Ya France came in place of Stephan Baard.

"Obviously it is a new wicket and we are looking to take information from their batting innings to ours. With a nice batting line-up we like to chase. We have great momentum from the previous game, really well played and try to bring that here. The Irish boys will be feeling the pressure more than us today," said Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus at the toss.

Playing XI:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

Namibia: Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

