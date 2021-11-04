T20 World Cup: Match against New Zealand a quarter-final, says Afghanistan's Rashid Khan

Abu Dhabi, Nov 4 (IANS) Afghanistan's big defeat to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has made their upcoming clash with New Zealand a virtual quarter-final, says star spinner, Rashid Khan. Khan said that the defeat to India does not make much difference to their chances as everything will now depend on their match against the Black Caps.

"I don't think so it's going to make a big difference to us as a team. We know India is one of the best teams, but still, the preparation remains the same, the mindset remains the same and we know the process. As long as we keep the process simple, we know which process we come up with against any side, so we will just try our best as a team to keep the same process, come against New Zealand in the next game and play with a fresh mind. That could be quarterfinal for us, as well," Rashid said in the post-match press conference on Wednesday night.

"If we win we know we have a good run rate so we could be the team to be in the semi-finals. So just to go out there, enjoy your skills, enjoy your cricket. As long as you are enjoying I think there is more chances you could perform," he added.

Rashid, who has claimed seven wickets in T20 World Cup so far, said they will go into the match against New Zealand with morale high as they know that is a virtual shoot-out for them.

"Morale is high. I think it can be done with one game. We know our skills. We know our talent, and we have enough experienced players in the side who has played many T20 World Cups for Afghanistan, and we're going to use that. We have the side, we have the ability, we have the skills and talent...and the morale will be high against New Zealand. As I said before, that will be a kind of quarterfinal for us," said Rashid Khan.

India's batters stepped up when the occasion demanded to set up an emphatic 66-run win over Afghanistan in a Group 2 match at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

