T20 World Cup: Mujeeb scalps five as Afghanistan thrash Scotland by 130 runs

Scotland were bundled out for 60 in 10.2 overs as Mujeeb, along with Rashid Khan (4/9), spun a web around Scotland's batters, from which there was no escaping. The mammoth win is also Afghanistan's biggest victory in T20Is in terms of runs.

Sharjah, Oct 25 (IANS) Mujeeb Ur Rahman scalped a five-for as Afghanistan dismantled Scotland by 130 runs in a Group 2 match of Super 12 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing an imposing 191, George Munsey began by taking three boundaries in the first nine balls of the innings. Kyle Coetzer joined the act with two boundaries against Naveen-ul-Haq in the third over. But Rahman's entry in the fourth over turned the match on its head, as he scalped three wickets in the fourth over.

Coetzer was the first to fall, clean bowled by a googly. On the next ball, Calum MacLeod was trapped lbw by another googly. Richie Berrington survived the hat-trick delivery but was trapped lbw by Rahman's googly as well. In the matter of five balls, the match swung in Afghanistan's favour.

In the next over, Matthew Cross chased a wide delivery against ul-Haq. The outside edge flew to the right of Shahzad, who dived full stretch to grab a one-handed catch.

Munsey hit Mujeeb for a six but the Afghan bowler disturbed his stumps on the very next ball of the final over of power-play.'

Scotland's batting slide continued as Rashid Khan trapped Michael Leask lbw in his first over. In the next over, Mujeeb picked his first five-wicket haul in T20Is as Mark Watt was bowled through the gate. Khan took the last three wickets to'end Scotland's misery.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 190/4 in 20 overs (Najibullah Zadran 59, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 46, Safyaan Sharif 2/33, Mark Watt 1/23) beat Scotland 60 all out in 10.2 (George Munsey 25, Chris Greaves 12, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5/20, Rashid Khan 4/9) by 130 runs.

IANS

nr/bsk