T20 World Cup: Namibia win toss, elect to bowl first against Scotland

Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (IANS) Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Erasmus said that his team is unchanged from their win against Ireland in the final Round 1 match. "The dew plays a big role and we have a strong bowling attack, so we hope we can perform. It was an emotional group stage, and we have to regroup after that. (David) Wiese is a great performer, but 10 other guys are raring to go today. There's a lot of potential and we want to unleash them as well. We play with each other often, so we know them."