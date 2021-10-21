T20 World Cup: Oman win toss, elect to bat first against Scotland

Al Amerat, Oct 21 (IANS) Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood has won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland in the final Group B match of Round 1 at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Maqsood said Khawar Ali and Suraj Kumar come in for Kaleemullah and Ayaan Khan in the playing eleven. "We have to put up a good total and defend it. Pitch will play differently in the second innings. So we want to put up a good total."