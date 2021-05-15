T20 World Cup on mind, Pak, WI swapped a Test for two T20Is

The month-long Pakistan tour from, July 21 to August 24, will comprise five T20Is and two Tests. The T20Is will be played in Barbados and Guyana while Jamaica will be the venue for the two Tests.

Lahore, May 15 (IANS) Keeping in mind this year's T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) swapped a Test match with two additional T20 Internationals to be played in the Caribbean in July-August.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

CWI on Friday released a packed home calendar for this summer with visits from South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan.

"In consultation with the CWI and keeping an eye on this year's ICC men's T20 World Cup, we have agreed to replace one Test match with two additional T20Is. This is aimed at providing further T20 content for both teams, as we continue to prepare and build-up to the global ICC event," Khan said on Friday.

On their last tour to the Caribbean in 2017, Pakistan had won their maiden Test series 2-1. The series had provided a perfect farewell to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, who played 276 and 408 international matches, respectively.

--IANS

akm/qma