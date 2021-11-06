T20 World Cup: Overall, we weren't good enough, admits West Indies captain Pollard

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (IANS) West Indies captain Kieron Pollard admitted that his team wasn't good enough in their campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He added that West Indies will have to have a re-look at their approach towards playing T20I again. Entering the tournament as defending champions, West Indies failed to reach the semi-finals with just one win in the Super 12 phase.

"I think overall (it) has been a disappointing campaign. The batting has lived up to expectations, bowling has been decent. We could have done better with the fielding as well. Overall we weren't good enough. Obviously, we need to look at the way we play T20 cricket again. Our team is set up for power hitters to do a lot of damage but we weren't able to do that," said Pollard in the post-match presentation ceremony after West Indies lost to Australia by eight wickets in their last match of the tournament.

"We have seen in these conditions that one guy in that top four has to bat through, when you get in try and stay as long as possible. It's hard for the guys to come and hit straightaway. That is something that we need to do better but the good thing is that we have to start from the foundation now and that's the reality of the situation. There is nothing that we can do about it now," added Pollard.

Talking about the future, Pollard stated, "The journey would have started earlier to get points accumulated whatever needed to qualify. For us, it is what it is. We have to live with that. A couple of years ago we have to qualify for the 50-over World Cup and we did. So whoever in the position in terms of personnel now, we have to rebuild and do it."

"But for me, it's the end of a generation/era where you have some guys who have done some good things for T20 cricket, not only in the Caribbean but around the world. Sometimes one tournament you don't want to sum up the entire thing when it comes to that but rationally these guys have done pretty well for themselves and we as people are very, very proud."

Pollard signed off by thanking supporters of the team. "Thanks to everyone who have supported us. Thanks to the Caribbean fans, yes we disappointed you as a team, sorry. But life goes on. Thank you very much."

