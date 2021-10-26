T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets

Sharjah, Oct 26 (IANS) Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

A sensational bowling performance by Haris Rauf (4/22) helped Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Rauf, fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, and Hafeez picked up a wicket each at the sluggish pitch at Sharjah.