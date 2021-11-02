T20 World Cup: Pakistan outclass Namibia by 45 runs, reach semis

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (IANS) Superb fifties by openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and another clinical performance by their bowlers helped Pakistan outclass Namibia by 45 runs in a Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Babar (70) and Rizwan (79 not out) started slowly but exploded into action later in the innings as they raised another hundred-run partnership to help Pakistan post a challenging 189/2 in 20 overs.