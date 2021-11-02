T20 World Cup: S Africa win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Tuesday.

"We are gonna have a bowl first. There is a bit of grass. Looks a bit different. Good for our confidence. It is good that batting got us home. Looking at the wicket. We hope that it assists our bowlers. Same team. Shams is good and so is David. We would want to improve our fielding," said Bavuma at the toss.

On the other hand, Bangladesh made two changes as Shamim Hossain and Nasum Ahmed came in place of Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed for this match.

"We would have bowled first. Mustafizur is missing. He is resting. Shakib has been our go to guy. It is a huge loss. It presents other guys a wonderful opportunity. The three games we have played, we were close to winning in two of those games. We would like to play some good cricket," said Mahmudullah at the toss.

Playing XI;

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

--IANS

avn/cs