T20 World Cup: SA opt to bowl first vs WI, de Kock makes himself unavailable

Dubai, Oct 26 (IANS) South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in a Group 1 match of the Super 12 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Shockingly, star South African batter Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for "personal reasons". Reeza Hendricks has been included in the playing XI, informed Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma after the toss.