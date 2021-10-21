T20 World Cup: Scotland cruise into Super 12 with an emphatic victory

With this win, Scotland have now topped Group B and are placed in Group 2 of Super 12 while Bangladesh move to Group 1.

Al Amerat, Oct 21 (IANS) Scotland cruised into the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Oman in a Group B match of Round 1 at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Chasing 123, Scotland had a great power-play with 45 runs for the loss of George Munsey (20). Kyle Coetzer took over from Munsey, carting Zeeshan Maqsood for a six followed by taking a six and four off Fayyaz Butt in the next over.

Coetzer slammed a 93-m six off Mohammad Nadeem in the ninth over before Khawar Ali beat him on the inside edge with a googly and hit the stumps off pads on the stroke of drinks break.

Richie Berrington soothed Scotland's nerves with massive sixes on both sides of the wicket off Khawar Ali in the 14th over. Berrington then smacked Mohammad Nadeem for a four over mid-wicket before sealing Scotland's spot in the Super 12 with a thumping six over deep square leg.

Brief Scores: Oman 122 all out in 20 overs (Aaqib Ilyas 37, Zeeshan Maqsood 34, Josh Davey 3/25, Michael Leask 2/13) against Scotland 123/2 in 17 overs (Kyle Coetzer 41, Richie Berrington 31 not out, Fayyaz Butt 1/26, Khawar Ali 1/27) by eight wickets.

