T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar 'chills out with' Kapil, Gavaskar ahead of Indo-Pak tie

And ahead of the mega clash, ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had ‘ 'chilling o't' session with former cricketers of India and Pakistan in UAE.

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The ICC T20 World Cup began on Sunday with a match between Oman and PNG, however, most of the cricket fans are actually waiting for the mother of all clashes -- India vs Pakistan -- on October 24.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' was seen with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Zaheer Abbas. Akhtar took to Twitter to share a photo with a caption: "Chilling with the best of the best. The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev. All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla."

India won the inaugural tournament in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final. Pakistan managed to go one better in the 2009 edition. The men-in-blue hold a 6-1 advantage over Pakistan in Twenty20 internationals and have also never lost to Pakistan at an ICC tournament.

Pakistan has a dismal record against India in ICC tournaments with the men in green winning only 3 out of 17 matches, and all three victories came in Champions Trophy matches. The last time Pakistan beat India was in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.

