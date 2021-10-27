T20 World Cup: Spirited Namibia restrict Scotland to 109/8

Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (IANS) A spirited Namibia bowling attack, led by pacer Rubel Trumpelmann's triple strikes in the opening over, restricting Scotland to a below-par 109/8 in 20 overs in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pushed into batting first, Namibia had a fantastic start as George Munsey chopped on his stumps off Trumpelmann on the first ball of the innings. Trumpelmann then made back-to-back strikes on the fourth and fifth ball of the innings. While Calum MacLeod nicked one behind, stand-in captain Richie Berrington was trapped lbw to a full in-swinger.