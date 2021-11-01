T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against England

Sharjah, Nov 1 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in a Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

"The wicket looks better, dew might come in later. The youngsters will gain (from) this sort of experience. Batting has been a bit of a concern for us. We have the advantage of having played over here," said Shanaka after winning the toss.