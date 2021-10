Dubai, Oct 18 (IANS) Brilliant fifties by Ishan Kishan (70) and KL Rahul (51) helped India beat England by seven wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up match here on Monday.

Brief scores:

England 188/5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43*, Mohammed Shami 3-40) lost to India 192/3 in 19 overs (Ishan 70, KL Rahul 51, Rishabh Pant 29, Willey 1-16) by seven wickets.