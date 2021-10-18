T20 World Cup: We were missing that one big over in the middle, says Mahmudullah

Bangladesh were defeated by a spirited Scotland by six runs in their opening match of the men's T20 World Cup on Sunday. The loss leaves Group B in Round 1 wide open.

Al Amerat, Oct 18 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah was left lamenting about the one big over in the middle overs while batting. He added that bowlers did their job but the batting failed to rise to the occasion.

"I think the wicket was quite good and 140 was gettable. We were missing that one big over in the middle. Bowlers did their job really well but the batting unit weren't good enough tonight," said Mahmudullah in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked if Bangladesh got complacent after reducing Scotland to 53/6, Mahmudullah denied it and credited Scotland's lower-order for reaching 140/9 in 20 overs. "Don't think so, we were just one wicket away. Credit goes to their batters, they had a good finish."

He expressed that the batting needs to have a relook at their plans. "When you can't chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them."

"Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket," signed off Mahmudullah.

