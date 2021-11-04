T20 World Cup: West Indies win toss, opt to field against Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi, Nov 4 (IANS) West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in a super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Thursday.

West Indies didn't make any change in their team for this match.

"We are going to bowl first. That has been the nature of the competition. Expect a bit of dew here. For us, it's important to win a cricket match. As a team, hopefully we can bowl well. I had a couple of days off, working with the physio. We are playing the same team. We have not batted well, have another opportunity to put it right," said Pollard at the toss.