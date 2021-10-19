T20 World Cup: Will probably bowl in next warm-up match against India, says Stoinis

Stoinis, who opted out of Australia's T20 tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, suffered an untimely hamstring injury in the IPL 2021. He spent three weeks on the sidelines, returning as a batter in Delhi Capital's season-ending loss to Kolkata in the playoffs.

Dubai, Oct 19 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that his hamstring is on the path of recovery and he will probably bowl in the next warm-up match against India on Wednesday.

The all-rounder scored 28 from 23 balls in Australia's three-wicket win over New Zealand on Monday in a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi, but he didn't bowl.

"The hammy is good and it's tracking pretty well. It feels like it's on the right track and it's ready to go. I'll probably bowl in that next game," Stoinis was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Stoinis's bowling would be a boost for Australia and will provide the required balance to their team.

"I think it's a good start. We obviously haven't played together for a while, so that was nice to firstly get a win, but two, to try a few new things and give a few people a crack," the cricketer said about the opening practice match.

Australia, who haven't won a title yet, will face India in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

--IANS

avn/bsk