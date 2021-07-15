T20I series against England very important for us, says Mohammad Hafeez

Nottingham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Age is just a number and Mohammad Hafeez is perhaps the perfect illustration of this saying as the 40-year-old is still going strong. Hafeez who now features for Pakistan in the T20 format only, has played no less than 106 T20Is, scoring 2,388 runs at 27.13 with 14 half-centuries.



The Pakistan team, currently preparing for a three-match T20I series against England that starts on Friday at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, will be banking on Hafeez to spearhead the batting efforts.

Hafeez has some fond memories of playing in England. His and Pakistan's first T20I was against England, which Pakistan won by five wickets at Bristol on August 28, 2006. Hafeez scored 46 off 40, which included five fours, he was also highest individual scorer for Pakistan in the match.

The seasoned campaigner had an instrumental role in helping Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory as he played a crucial innings in the final against India at the Oval, London. His quickfire unbeaten 57 off 37, which included four fours and three sixes helped Pakistan to their match winning 338-run total.

While talking to pcb.com.pk, Mohammad Hafeez said: "I am happy to be back in England again as I have great memories of playing in this country. The T20I series against England will be a treat to watch for the fans and good display of skills and talent is expected from both sides."

"The series is crucial for us as it will help us understand where we are placed as a team for this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Good performance against a top ranked side will give players and team management great confidence going into the mega event," he added.

Talking about transferring his learnings to the young cricketers, Hafeez said, "As a senior player, I feel it is my duty to transfer my experience and knowledge to young players in the team which I have gained over the years. I want to leave a legacy, so when these young players become senior, they too will help the new ones of that time as I helped them."

Pakistan is currently on fourth spot in the ICC rankings with 261 points while England is at the top with 278 points. (ANI)

