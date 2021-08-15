Taipei Open 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 15 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has cancelled Taipei Open 2021 due to "unexpected" COVID-19 complications.



The Taipei Open was slated to take place from September 7 to 12 in Taipei City.

"Further to Wednesday's announcement detailing updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar 2021, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the YONEX Taipei Open 2021 is now cancelled," BWF said in a statement.

"This follows unexpected COVID-19 complications regarding the staging of the tournament, leaving local organisers no choice but to cancel.

"The BWF regrets the sudden change of direction but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year," it added.

In July, the BWF confirmed that India has been awarded the hosting rights of the BWF World Championships in 2026 while Suzhou, China, will stage the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023.

Suzhou was due to host the championships in 2021, but with BWF unable to stage any tournaments in China this year, the event was switched to Vantaa in Finland.

Suzhou will now stage the 2023 edition of the BWF World Mixed Team Championships, with original 2023 hosts India accepting the opportunity to host the BWF World Championships in 2026. (ANI)

