Talisca joins Saudi side Al Nassr from Guangzhou FC

"Al Nassr has officially signed with Brazilian star Anderson Talisca. With a contract that extends to three years, we wish him good luck with our stars," tweeted the Saudi Arabian club along with a photo of Talisca with a yellow Al Nassr shirt.

Guangzhou, May 18 (IANS) Brazilian international Anderson Talisca has completed a move from Chinese Super League (CSL) giants Guangzhou FC to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, the Saudi club has announced.

"The Brazilian forward agreed to a three-year contract with Al Nassr, with a transfer fee of eight million euros and a yearly salary of 6.5 million euros," sources close to the Brazilian told Xinhua.

Talisca had a yearly salary of 7.5 million euros at Guangzhou FC and his move could be a financial relief for the Chinese club, which is under a harsh salary cap policy.

The 27-year-old joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan from Benfica in August 2016 before moving to Guangzhou in June 2018 on a record transfer fee of 19 million euros. He scored 30 goals in 47 CSL matches and notched another six goals in 11 AFC Champions League matches for Guangzhou.

