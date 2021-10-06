Tamil Nadu announce squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) Defending champions Tamil Nadu have announced their squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament. Dinesh Karthik, who led the side to title win last time, has been named the captain.

There are a couple of new faces this time with B. Sai Sudharshan, who was also part of the Junior Super Kings, and P. Saravana Kumar, who impressed in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) this year, making the cut.