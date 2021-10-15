Tamil Nadu boy to play in elite European professional basketball league

Ulhas will represent the Gloria Basketball team in the Moldovan national league. The season, which commences from mid-October will end in January and the Moldovan Basketball league, according to Ulhas, is a highly-acclaimed professional league in the European circuit and has a huge rating among the major basketball leagues in the world.

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) A young boy from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, Ulhas KS, who lives in New Delhi for the past few years, is all set to play in the professional basketball league in Division 1 Moldovan National League, Europe.

The Tamil Nadu native has played for University of Westminster in London for three years, from 2016-2019. He had captained the University of Westminster team to victory in the inter-university league in London while he was in his second year in college.

Speaking to IANS, the young cager said, "After captaining the University of Westminster to victory in the championship league, I was called to play in the English national basketball league which is one of the top leagues in the United Kingdom."

The player said that he was selected as the best international player of the year in 2018 in the UK as also the most improved player of the year.

After completing his graduation from the University of Westminster, Ulhas played a 3X3 semi-professional league in India, the Streetball league. He played for Team Old School Ballers and won the 2019 championship.

He took to professional basketball training at the 'EUROPROBASKET' at Valencia in Spain.

Ulhas, a product of GD Goenka School, New Delhi has played in most of the top basketball tournaments in the country and played in the Under-19 national school league and Delhi Open league, winning gold and bronze respectively in the two tournaments.

The young graduate said, "My aim and ambition is to play in the NBA and I think that the Moldovan National League is a major step to realise that ambition."

He will leave for Moldova on October 17 to participate in the league.

--IANS

aal/akm