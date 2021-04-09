Tanuush, Anvi emerge champs in AITA U-14 tournament

Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) Top- seeded Tanuush Ghildyal and Anvi Punaganti emerged champions in the boys' and girls' sections, respectively in the Sportle Topspin AITA U-14 CS7 tennis tournament, which concluded at the Topspin Academy on Friday.
Tanussh, after an easy first set, met with some resistance in the second from second-seeded Aradhya Dwiwedi before winning 6-1, 7-5.
In the girls' section, sixth seed Anvi got the better of top seed Sree Tanvi in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.
Results (Finals, seedings in bracket) Boys' singles: Tanussh Ghildyal (1) bt Aradhya Dwiwedi (2) 6-1, 7-5.
Girls' Singles: Anvi Punaganti (6) bt Sree Tanvi (1) 6-3, 6-4.
--IANS
