Tanuush, Anvi emerge champs in AITA U-14 tournament

Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) Top- seeded Tanuush Ghildyal and Anvi Punaganti emerged champions in the boys' and girls' sections, respectively in the Sportle Topspin AITA U-14 CS7 tennis tournament, which concluded at the Topspin Academy on Friday.

Tanussh, after an easy first set, met with some resistance in the second from second-seeded Aradhya Dwiwedi before winning 6-1, 7-5.