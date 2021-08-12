Tata Motors to gift an Altroz each to Indian athletes who missed bronze

These players represented India at the Olympics and have set the gold standard and inspired several aspiring young sportspersons to follow in their path, a company press release said.

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Tata Motors announced on Thursday that the company will gift an Altroz to each of the Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

"To thank and recognise these homegrown players for their sheer hard work and dedication," the release said, "Tata Motors will deliver its most premium hatch", the Altroz sporting the 'High Street Gold' colour palette, to these players soon.

Explaining what motivated Tata Motors to make this gesture, Shailesh Chandra, who heads the company's passenger vehicle business, said: "For India, this Olympics was about a lot more than medals and podium finishes. We are fortunate to celebrate the spirit of our athletes representing our country, competing under the highest pressure against the absolute best talent the world has to offer, and coming extremely close to a podium finish."

Chandra added that they might have missed a medal, "but they have won the hearts of millions of Indians with their dedication and are a true inspiration for budding athletes in India."

He concluded by saying: "As the leading homegrown automotive brand, we truly understand the spirit of 'Dare to Dream and Achieve'. It is the culture that drives us in Tata Motors. The Tata Altroz has set new benchmarks in its segment by achieving the gold standard in safety, design and performance."

--IANS

srb/kh