Taylor confident of returning for Eng Tests, WTC final

Auckland, May 4 (IANS) New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said that he has confident of coming back from his calf injury in time for their upcoming Test series against England and later the scheduled World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

"Pretty happy with where it is, timing has been really good," he is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "Would like to be injury free, obviously, but timing-wise it's not too bad," he said.