Team India blessed to have Bumrah, must look after him: Irfan

<br>Bumrah took 13 wickets in two Test matches including a hat-trick in the first innings of the second rubber to guide India to a comprehensive 2-0 series whitewash in the Caribbean which propelled Virat Kohli and Co. to the top of the World Test Championship table with 120 points.

The 25-year old, rated as one of the best in the world across all three formats, joined Harbhajan Singh and Irfan as only the third Indian to have claimed a hat-trick in Test cricket.

"I really believe that he is the most important cricketer in the team," Irfan told IANS.

"When Bumrah is not playing for India, it's a bigger loss than anybody else. He is such an important part of the team. Indian cricket is blessed to have a guy like him," the former India all-rounder said. "India needs to look after him. He is kind of bowler who can be successful in all three formats of the game." The last Indian before Bumrah to claim a Test hat-trick was Irfan when he rocked Pakistan in the first over of the Karachi Test way back in 2006. "I am pretty sure that this won't be his last hat-trick," said Irfan who has 301 wickets across formats. Irfan was also part of India's inaugural T20 World Cup triumph in 2007. "It is out of the world feeling. You know that it doesn't happen regularly," said the 34-year-old when asked how it feels after you have got the three wickets in three consecutive deliveries of an over. "Some players don't get to take a hat-trick in their career. Once you do that, you have achieved something rare," said Irfan, who is now the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team besides doing commentary. On his own hat-trick memories, he added: "I would like to dedicate it to my family. It was so special and nothing would be possible without the support of my family." (Debayan Mukherjee can be contacted at debayan.m@ians.in)