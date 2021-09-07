Team India clearly best Test team in the world, title thoroughly deserved: Warne

London [UK], September 7 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne reckons that Virat Kohli-led Team India is clearly the best Test cricket side in the world right now and that title is thoroughly deserved.



Warne's remarks came after Team India registered a thrilling 157-run win over England in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval to gain a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

"Congratulations .@imVkohli & the entire Indian team on another terrific win. What you guys have all achieved together over the last 12 months is absolutely magnificent! Clearly, the best test team in the world & that title is thoroughly deserved too! Long live test cricket," tweeted Warne.

Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-round performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England by 157 runs to gain a 2-1 in the five-match series. This is also India's first win in Oval in 50 years.

With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got the hosts off to a decent start, with both scoring fifties, however, Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Burns in his first over of day 5.

Shardul Thakur who was part of the Indian quartet in scoring more than 50 runs in the second innings, also dazzled with the ball as he sent back Joe Root to the pavilion later.

Hosts were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Jasprit Bumrah produced a glorious spell to give India a real shot at victory. (ANI)

