Team India extend wishes on 73rd Independence Day

The BCCI on Twitter shared a video in which members of the team, including the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, coach Ravi Shastri can be seen extending their wishes.

While Kohli termed the Independence day as "the most iconic day in the history of our country", Jadhav wished the Indian fans in Marathi.

After a clean-sweep of the T20I series, the Men in Blue completed a 2-0 ODI series victory after winning the third match by six wickets at the Queen's Park Oval.

India and West Indies will now face each other in the two-match Test series, when both the teams will begin their World Test Championship campaign, from August 22.