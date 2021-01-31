Team India's hard work & teamwork inspiring: Modi

"This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back strongly and won the Test series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring," Modi said during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again praised the Indian men's cricket team for their recent Test series win against Australia, saying that the team's hard work and teamwork is inspiring.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on their part, has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his appreciation and tweeted: "Thank you Shri Narendra Modi for your appreciation and words of encouragement. Team India will do everything possible to keep the Tricolour flying high."

The Indian team, after facing an embarrassing loss in the first Test in Adelaide where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36, came back strongly in the next three matches to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy in an emphatic manner. The series saw Indian team register their first win at the Gabba in Brisbane -- a venue where Australia last suffered a defeat in 1988.

Earlier, addressing the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam, Modi had on January 22 said the Team India's victory is highly inspirational for the youth of the country.

"Indian team faced a lot of challenges in the recent tour of Australia. They suffered crushing defeat yet recovered equally fast and won the next match. The players showed determination despite injuries. They took the challenge head on and looked for fresh solutions instead of getting frustrated by difficult conditions," Modi had said.

"There were inexperienced players but their morale was high and they grabbed the opportunity given to them. They overpowered a better team with their talent and temperament," he added.

Before that, after the three-wicket win in the last Test in Brisbane on January 19, the Prime Minister had congratulated the Ajinkya Rahane-led side and tweeted: "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian cricket team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours."

The Indian cricket team will next take on England in a four-Test home series beginning February 5 in Chennai.

