Teden Mengi signs long-term deal with Manchester United

Manchester [UK], March 17 (ANI): Manchester United on Wednesday announced that Teden Mengi has signed a new long-term contract which will keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.



"Mengi is a product of the club's famed Academy and has been at United since the age of seven. Mengi will be looking to hone his talents and maintain his development at the club over the coming years," the club said in a statement.

The 18-year-old, who made his debut in last season's Europa League tie against LASK at Old Trafford, was promoted to the senior squad at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

During the first half of the season, Mengi trained with the first-team squad whilst featuring 10 times for Neil Wood's Under-23s side.

The Manchester-born prospect joined Derby County on loan in the January transfer window and has already made six appearances for the Rams, relishing the opportunity to work under United's all-time leading goalscorer, Wayne Rooney.

The England Under-19 international has captained United throughout the age groups and has been regularly praised for his mentality. The Academy graduate is the third United player to sign a long-term contract this week following on from Hannibal and Anthony Elanga. (ANI)

