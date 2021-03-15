Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Spain coach Luis Enrique made several changes when he named his first squad of the year for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

The big surprise is the inclusion of FC Barcelona's 18-year-old midfielder Pedri, reports Xinhua.

Enrique has also handed first call-ups to right-back Pedro Porro, who plays for Sporting de Portugal. Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, who is on loan at Eibar, was also called up while Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Robert Sanchez replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga.