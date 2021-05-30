Teenaged Swiss rider Dupasquier passes away after crash

Mugello (Italy), May 30 (IANS) Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash at a qualifying race at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, organisers MotoGP said on Sunday. He was 19.

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier," MotoGP tweeted. "On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."