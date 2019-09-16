Television pundit banned for racist comments about Lukaku

According to a BBC report, the station said it will not use one of its pundits, Luciano Passirani, again after the comment.

Speaking on TopCalcio24, Passirani said: "If you go one-on-one with him he will murder you.

"The only way to come up against him is maybe give him 10 bananas to eat..."

Programme director Fabio Ravezzani said, as quoted by BBC, that despite Passirani's "immediate apologies", "he could no longer participate in our broadcasts".

Lukaku helped Inter to a 1-0 victory against Udinese on Saturday. "Mr Passirani is 80 years old and to compliment Lukaku he used a metaphor that turned out to be racist," added Ravezzani. "I think it was a terrible lack of momentary lucidity. "I cannot tolerate any kind of errors, even if momentary." Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants during his club Inter Milan's Series A match against Cagliari recently.