Tendulkar, Harbhajan congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of indigenous moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

"I congratulate Team @isro on achieving yet another milestone with the launch of #Chandrayaan2! Hope this paves the way for many more ambitious and successful missions in the future. Jai Hind!," Tendulkar tweeted.

Off-spinner took a dig at the countries who have moon in their flags and said India will have their flag on the moon.Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Some countries have the moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on the moon. #Chandrayaan2theMoon."The spacecraft took off at 2.43 pm on Monday, exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday.It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon. (ANI)