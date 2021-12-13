Tendulkar sympathises with Hamilton over F1 title disappointment

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated Red Bull's Max Verstappen for his Formula One world championship title victory in Abu Dhabi, even as he offered his sympathies to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

"What a race! Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more. However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he's had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would've been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season," Tendulkar wrote in a tweet on Sunday.