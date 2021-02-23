Tennis Talent Series: Kothapalli, Disha in quarters with upset wins

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) Gandharv Kothapalli didn't like anything about his game and squarely blamed on his opponent's performance that he felt was not up to the potential. In the process, the 13-year-old student of the Whitefield Global School ousted fourth seed Abhishek Subramaniam in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 to enter quarterfinals of the KSLTA under-14 Talent Series on Tuesday.

Winning the third game in the first set was the best Subramaniam could manage at the KSLTA courts.

Meanwhile, Disha Khandoji, who had made it to the main draw as a qualifier, continued her good run when she sent home the eighth seed Umam Ahmad 6-4, 6-0 to enter quarterfinals. Disha, 13, served well throughout the match. After the opponents had held their respective serves in the first six games, Umam broke Disha's serve to lead 4-3 and that seemed to be the last time in the match as the Sindhi High School student won the next three games in a row to win the first set and didn't give any chance for her ranked rival in the second.

Another qualifier, Shreenithi Choudhary, was leading 3-0 in the first set against the fourth seed Sangita Raman before the latter threw in the towel owing to an ankle injury.

Results (pre-quarterfinals):

Boys under-14: 1-Shourya Bhattacharya bt Aahil Ayaz 7-5, 6-4; 6-Venkatesh Subramanya bt Sarran Prakaash 6-0, 6-1; Gandharva Kothapalli bt 4-Abhishek Subramaniam 6-1, 6-0; Srikar Doni bt Kristo Babu 6-3, 6-2; Rajesh Kaushik bt Q-Ruhan Komandur 6-1, 6-1; 3-Kshitij Aradhya bt R Tejas 6-1, 6-2; Q-Vishnu Mohan bt Q-Paul Charan 6-3, 6-0; 2-Siva Prasath K (TN) bt Anant Krishnan 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Girls under-14: 1-Zynah Amber Salar bt Saanvi Misra 6-1, 4-6, 7-5; 5-GD Meghana bt Jeevika Chennabyregowda 6-1, 6-2; Q-Shreenithi Choudhary bt 4-Sangita Raman 3-0 (retd); Q-Disha Khandoji bt 8-Umam Ahmad 6-4, 6-0; 6-Anvi Punaganti bt Kaviya Saravanan (TN) 6-1, 6-2; 3-Sushmita Ravi bt Kashvi Sunil 6-0, 6-4; 7-Sanskriti Santosh bt Jia Singh 6-3, 6-2; 2-Snigdha Kanta bt Q-Thanu Vishwas 6-4, 6-0

--IANS

qma/