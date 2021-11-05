Test match between Australia and Afghanistan postponed

Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men's Test match against Afghanistan which was set to be played in Hobart on November 27."CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer. CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women's and men's team in the not too distant future," CA in a statement said.To ensure the best possible preparation for the Men's Ashes Series, an extended Australian squad will have an internal three-day match opportunity from December 1-3 at Redlands in Brisbane. The squad will be selected and announced in mid-November.England has also had its tour matches confirmed with a three-day warm up match between the England men's team and the England Lions scheduled at Redlands from November 23-25.The two England sides will also play a four-day warm up match at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane from November 30 to December 3, with the recently developed oval part of the new state-of-the-art National Cricket Campus.That will be the final preparation for both sides before the Men's Ashes Series commences at the Gabba on December 8, while Australia A will face the England Lions in a four-day match at Ian Healy Oval from December 9-12.Following the change to the Test schedule, Tasmania and Western Australia will play their upcoming Sheffield Shield match at Blundstone Arena on November 21-24 and a One-Day Cup match on November 26.South Australia will host Queensland in Adelaide for a Sheffield Shield match from November 23-26 at either Karen Rolton Oval or Adelaide Oval (depending on location of WBBL finals). The two sides will then play the final One Day Cup match before the BBL break on November 28 at Adelaide Oval.Victoria and New South Wales have also had additional matches added to their November men's domestic schedules, with the two sides set to face off in a third Sheffield Shield match from November 19-22 at the SCG and a One-Day Cup match at the same venue on November 24.Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, in a release, said: "The eve of an Ashes summer is an exciting time for every cricket fan, and it's fantastic to confirm a schedule that provides both teams with some excellent preparation in the lead up to the first ball at the Gabba.""Just as importantly, we're pleased to continue the Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup competitions to ensure players are getting the opportunity to put their hand up for selection in Australia's red and white-ball teams.""It's brilliant to see so much elite cricket being played, particularly at the redeveloped Ian Healy Oval, and there is no doubt both the English and Australian teams are going to be well prepared leading into the first Vodafone Ashes Test," he added. (ANI)