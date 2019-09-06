Thailand qualifies for 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

London [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Thailand defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers to qualify for their maiden T20 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia next year.

Bangladesh also sealed their berth for the tournament as they recorded a four-wicket win over Ireland in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Thailand achieved the feat in the 18th over of their run chase and they were able to chase down the target of 68 with 15 balls to spare. Batter Nattaya Boochatham hit the winning runs for the team.

The entire team came out running to the park to celebrate their win. They also came together to form a line and thank the crowd with their hands pressed together and a slight bow, before breaking out into wilder celebrations.

Thailand had first recorded the win in the seven-team T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier at Thailand in February this year, and this allowed them to qualify for the main qualifiers in Scotland.

In this tournament, they topped Group B with three wins in as many matches to set up a semi-final clash with PNG.

The winners of both semi-finals were to qualify for the T20 World Cup.

The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin from February next year and the first match of the tournament will be played between India and Australia. (ANI)