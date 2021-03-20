Thakur, Kohli help India win 5th T20I, series vs Eng

Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Shardul Thakur bagged three wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell, taking two wickets, to help India beat England in the fifth and final T20 International by 36 runs and win the series 3-2 here on Saturday evening.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli, playing as an opener, had hammered 80 not out off 52 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and Rohit Sharma smashed 64 off 34 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) to help India to 224 for two wickets in 20 overs -- their highest score against England.