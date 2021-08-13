Thakur launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to celebrate 75 years of Independence

While Thakur flagged off the Freedom Run from Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and participated in the Freedom Run at the stadium, the event was also held at 75 other locations across the country, including iconic locations such as the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Kaza Post in Lahaul Spiti, Mumbai's Gateway of India and the Attari Border in Punjab, among others.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched the nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 as part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", which celebrates 75 years on India's Independence.

Thakur administered the 'Fitness Pledge' to make New India a Fit India by participating in Fit India Freedom Run.

Interacting with participants at various locations across the country, Thakur said that as India celebrates 75 years of Independence, the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 campaign is being organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

He added that the Freedom Run event will also connect the country with their national heroes who got India its freedom. In the next 25 years, what shape and direction our nation will take depends upon how fit we are, the minister opined.

He reiterated, "A youthful mind, body and soul is key driver of a healthy and fit India. Only a 'Fit India' will make a 'Hit India'."

Thakur urged every citizen to become a part of the movement. "The Prime Minister has exhorted all to make Fit India 'a janandolan' which is possible only through people's participation. I urge everyone to choose a place and pace of their liking and become a part of this historic movement."

While interacting with SSB personnel from Assam, Thakur said that as India is celebrating 75 years of independence, people from 75 places will join the movement "and it will reach to every person". BSF personnel joined from Attari border and during interaction Thakur asked them to take the Fit India movement to every village as India celebrates its Azadi Ka AmritMahotsav.

Speaking to the media, Thakur said: "We launched the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 today to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to encourage the youth of the nation to take up fitness. With this, we aim to take the Prime Minister's Fitness Movement to every part of the country and make it a mass fitness movement. The Freedom Run will start on August 15 and will go on till October 2, 2021. With this, we aim to reach more than 7.50 crore youth and citizens across the country."

