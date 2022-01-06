The Ashes, 4th Test: England reach 13-0 at stumps, trail by 403 runs vs Australia on Day 2

Sydney, Jan 6 (IANS) England were 13/0 at stumps, trailing by 403 runs against Australia on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test, here on Thursday.

Australia, who were 321/6 at Tea, added 95 more runs to their scorecard before declaring their first innings on 416/8 in the third session.

Usman Khawaja (137) and Steven Smith (67) were the top scorers for Australia while Stuart Broad (5/101) was the most successful bowler for England.