The country is in turmoil, says Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said the country is "in turmoil and some of our youngsters are out on the streets instead of being in their classrooms."

In his opening remarks at an event here, he said: "The country is in turmoil. Some of our youngsters are out on the streets instead of being in their classrooms. Some of them are ending up in hospitals for being out on the streets.""Admittedly, the majority is still in classrooms trying to forge a career and build and take India forward. We as a nation can go higher only when we are all together. When each one of us has to be simply Indian first and foremost," he said."That is what the game taught us that we win when we pull together as one. India has overcome many crises in the past and it will overcome as well," added Gavaskar.Earlier, Virat Kohli had said that he will not comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without having proper knowledge about the law.Ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, he had said that the entire side did not have any problem with respect to travelling."The city is absolutely safe. We did not have any issues in reaching here. When it comes to the CAA, I do not want to be irresponsible. You need to have total information and then you should give your opinion on it. I would not like to get myself involved in something that I do not have knowledge about," Kohli had told reporters. (ANI)