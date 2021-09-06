The game is equally poised on the last day: Thakur

London, Sep 6 (IANS) Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur said that the Test at The Oval is equally poised on the final day. Thakur has played a big role with the bat in the ongoing Test, top-scoring with 57 in the first innings followed by 60 in the second innings. With the ball, he clean bowled Ollie Pope in England's first innings.

"You are into the last day and the game is equally poised. Everyone is looking forward for the result. England are pushing hard, we are pushing hard and even the people who are watching the game are so much desperately waiting for the result. You couldn't ask for anything more," said Thakur to Sky Sports before the start of day five.

Talking about the plan for day five, Thakur said that the team has to stay level-headed and build the pressure on England batsmen.

"There was a bit of talk but all we need is one opening and you know on day five that if we get one early wicket, or even two quick wickets in the middle, pressure is mounting on the batting team. On the fifth day, any pitch in the world, it's not easy. So we just have to stay level-headed and keep trying for that one wicket or building the pressure. Let's see what happens."

The 29-year-old concluded by saying reverse swing could be explored by Indian team from the old ball.

"I think with the old ball, there can be a bit of reverse swing. There's enough rough and Ravi Jadeja is trying to bowl into that rough continuously. I think one side of the ball can get scuffed up a bit from that rough. There can be reverse swing. Not sure about it but we are looking forward for that reverse swing somewhere around the lunch time, before or after that."

