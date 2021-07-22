The Hundred: Harmanpreet shines but team loses in inaugural match

South African Dane van Niekerk hit an unbeaten 42-ball 56 and shared a 73-run partnership with Proteas teammate and spouse Marizanne Kapp (38) for the fifth wicket to lead the Oval franchise to a win with two balls to spare.

London, July 22 (IANS) Indian batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur made a quick-fire 16-ball 29 but could not save her team Manchester Originals (Women) from a five-wicket defeat to Oval Invincibles (Women) in the inaugural match of The Hundred competition here on Wednesday night.

Harmanpreet hit six boundaries during her stay before she fell to left-arm seamer Natasha Farrant, who picked 3/25 in 20 balls. Marizanne picked 2/20 in 20 balls as Oval restricted Manchester to 135/6 in 100 balls.

In response, England pace bowler Kate Cross (3/28 in 18 balls) ran through the Oval top-order, reducing them to 36/4.

But Dane and Marizanne brought the home side back on track.

Brief scores: Manchester Originals (Women) 135/6 in 100 balls (Lizelle Lee 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 29, N Farrant 3/25, M Kapp 2/20) vs Oval Invincibles (Women) 139/5 in 98 balls (Dane van Niekerk 56 not out, Marizanne Kapp 38, Kate Cross 3/28).

