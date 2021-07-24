The Hundred: Jemimah dazzles with unbeaten 92 off 43 balls

After restricting Welsh Fire to 130/8 in the allotted 100 balls, Northern Superchargers lost four early wickets to get reduced to 19 for four after 18 balls.

Leeds, July 24 (IANS) Indian international batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues hammered an unbeaten 92 off 43 balls to help Northern Superchargers (Women) score a six-wicket win over Welsh Fire (Women) in The Hundred, here on Saturday night.

However, Jemimah, who opened the innings, single-handedly dominated the opposition bowling, hammering 17 fours and a six to take her team past the target with 15 balls to spare.

She shared an unbeaten 112-run partnership with Alice Davidson-Richards, who hit an unbeaten 23 off 28 balls.

"England is my second home, and Yorkshire, I am buying a house here! I kept it simple. It was a tough time sitting out, not getting runs," said Jemimah after the match.

"Never easy when you are chasing and wickets fall, and one of them was my mistake. It was a matter of keeping calm and sticking to my basics. I love playing at Headingley, and the crowd was phenomenal," she added.

It was a return to form for Jemimah, who had a poor outing in the recent ODI series for India in England. She played only two matches and scored eight and four.

Prior to that, she had aggregated 56 in six limited-over international innings against South Africa women in Lucknow this year. She got scores of 1, 9 and 0 in three ODIs and 30 and 16 in two T20Is. She did not bat in the third T20I she played against the Proteas.

The other Indian woman player in action on Saturday, Smriti Mandhana, flopped for Southern Brave (Women) as she failed to get off the mark against Trent Rockets at Nottingham.

Smriti fell on the sixth ball of the innings. Her side though prevailed by 23 runs. The Indian, however, made up for her early dismissal with a brilliant catch at mid-on to send back opener Rachel Priest early.

Southern Brave made 133/5 in their 100 balls and thanks to England woman pacer Anya Shrubsole (4/13), they restricted Trent Rockets to 110/7 in 100 balls.

--IANS

kh/arm