The Hundred: Jemimah scores only 14 but her team wins

Leeds, July 31 (IANS) Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues, who lit up The Hundred with an unbeaten 92 and 60 in her first two matches for Northern Superchargers Women, had a rare failure when she fell for 14 against Oval Invicibles Women on Saturday.

Jemimah scored three boundaries in her 10-ball knock, and fell off a wide delivery that she tried to chase and was caught behind. The fielding side took a review after the umpire had ruled her not out.